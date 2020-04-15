The Missouri Valley Public Library now offers curbside checkouts for patrons who want books to read or movies to watch.
In the procedure, a patron will call the library and request books, movies, etc. The library’s online catalog can be utilized from its homepage of movalleypubliclibrary.org. If you need help accessing it, please call the library for help.
The library staff will locate the items and check them out to the patron. The books are placed in a bag ready for pickup.
When the patron is outside the building, he or she calls the library, and staff will place the bag on one of the front benches for pickup.
The library requests that patrons return materials in regular intervals. Returned items must be quarantined and prepared for the recommended period of time before they can be checked out by another patron.
All returned items must be placed in the book drop by the patron. The library staff wishes to continue to serve those who want to borrow from the library’s collection of materials. If you have questions, call 712-642-4111 for more information. The library is located at 420 E. Huron St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.