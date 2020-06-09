Blair Cubs youth baseball teams were back to work last week.
With Nebraska's June 1 Directed Health Measures allowing baseball teams back onto the field, the Cubs started practicing in preparation for the summer schedule, which allows games June 18. The age 8 and younger team of 7 and 8 year olds, as well as the 11U team, practiced Thursday evening at the former Dana College ballfields.
The 8U team — the Cubs' youngest team — worked on their skills, including their throwing mechanics with coach Steve Hansen and his staff.
The Blair 11U team, meanwhile, worked on fielding drills among other activities. Coach Ross Tessendorf said the Cubs will host a tournament June 19-21 to get their season started.
