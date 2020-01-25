Cub Scout Pack 558 is holding an All-You-Can-Eat Soup Supper on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 5-7 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church Houdek Center in Missouri Valley.
Dine in and try all five soups and then vote for your favorite. Soups include loaded baked potato, cheesy vegetable, chicken tortilla, corn chowder, and chili.
Carry-out is available and includes two bowls of soup and sandwich.
Tickets are available at the door, or discounted pre-sale tickets may be purchased from a Scout. Proceeds go to help pay for Scouts to attend camps.
