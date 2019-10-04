The annual Blair Area Crop Walk is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 13.
The walk is being sponsored by First Lutheran Church of Blair. However, members of all faiths are welcome and encouraged to participate. Participants will meet at the First Lutheran Church, 2146 Wright St., in Blair beginning at 1 p.m. Here, they will participate in a 5 kilometer walk along the streets of Blair.
Both walkers and sponsors are invited to participate in the event which raises funds to fight hunger both locally and globally. Twenty-five percent of the funds raised will go to the Washington County Food Pantry. Walk materials including envelopes are available at the First Lutheran Church or by calling Trudy Hutton at 402-426-4358
