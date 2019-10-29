The construction crews for the new Washington County Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Center are racing to beat the winter weather.
However, they hit a small snag, Jared Schleifer, project manager for Weitz, told the Washington County Board of Supervisors during its Oct. 22 meeting.
“There is one spot where we found a structural conflict basically where the seaming walls on the upper floor don't quite align with the lower walls in the corridor below,” he said. “We had to add some structural framing below it.”
The fix was approved by the engineer. But until that's finished, the hollow-core roof for a portion of the justice center can't be completed and remains open to elements.
“That's what we're racing against right now is getting that roof hollow core on all the way across,” Schleifer said.
Underground plumbing in one area had to stop due to high ground water. Schleifer said Terracon is expected to give a recommendation to remedy that situation.
“More than likely it's going to be over-excavation and two foot of rock and that's the new bed for it,” he said.
Metal framework in the new sheriff's office has begun and shingles are expected to be delivered this week.
