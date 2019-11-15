At least 2 transported with injuries
At least two people were transported with possible injuries following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and state Highway 31 on Friday morning.
Washington County Sheriff's deputies and Kennard, Arlington and Blair rescue personnel responded to the scene at around 11:30 a.m.
According to preliminary information from Washington County sheriff's Detective Sgt. Brian Beckman, a black Ford SUV was traveling westbound on Highway 30 and attempted to turn left onto Highway 31 when it collided with an eastbound white Ford pickup.
Beckman said several children were in safety restraints in the backseat of the SUV. The children were transported to the Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair with possible injuries.
Beckman said a female driver of the SUV was also transported with the children, but he said it was unclear whether she had injuries. The driver of the pickup refused transport.
The front end of both vehicles received significant damage. Traffic at the intersection was closed in all directions for about 30 minutes.
The incident is still under investigation.
