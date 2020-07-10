COVID Recovery Iowa has begun an online yoga and meditation series, Let’s Get It Om. Beginning Monday, June 22, short morning yoga routines and meditations will be offered on the group’s Facebook page.
Yoga and meditation group leader Robyn Anderson says, “We will be posting videos you will be able to watch at whatever time works best for you. You can embrace your inner early bird, if that suits you, or use it as a wind down to the day.”
Anderson says the series will benefit all ranges of participants. “Whatever your skill level, beginner, advanced or somewhere in the middle, we would urge you to remember to value practice over perfection. There is a reason it is called a practice."
COVID Recovery Iowa is for all Iowans who have been affected in ANY way by COVID-19. In addition to various programs, activities and resources, COVID Recovery Iowa offers free, confidential virtual counseling to all Iowans. The program is also offering a number of activities, including cooking classes, parent resources and more, to help Iowans through this stressful time.
One of those other offerings is a Sunday morning tradition, A Month of Sundays, featuring musicians, mostly from Iowa, who have been displaced or affected in some way by the pandemic.
The first installment of the series, which aired on the organization’s Facebook page on June 7, features 13-year-old Heston, who has been singing for his home church since he was 4 years old. The second was Andrew Hoyt, a ukulele playing singer songwriter from Des Moines.
To access the Month of Sundays programs, please visit the Facebook page, COVID Recovery Iowa.
