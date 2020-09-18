Blair has its second outbreak of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility, according to the Three Rivers Public Health Department.
The health department reported Crowell Memorial Home has 24 residents and eight staff members have tested positive.
“We have been working with many partners to mitigate the risk for all of the residents and staff members” Three Rivers Executive Director Terra Uhing said.
There have been 51 new cases in Washington County in the last 14 days. There are a total of 237 cases in Washington County since COVID-19 has started.
The facility, ICAP, Memorial Community Hospital and Health System and Three Rivers Health Public Health are aggressively responding to the situation and are working with state health officials to ensure the safety and care of all residents, a press release Friday said.
The health department asked the community to remember to practice social distancing when possible, wear a mask and use proper hygiene.
This is the second outbreak at a longterm facility in Blair. The first outbreak was confirmed at Carter Place in March. In that outbreak, 19 cases were of COVID-19 were identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.