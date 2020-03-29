Volunteers are still needed even during this time of social distancing.
A COVID-19 Response Initiative has been launched on the Get Connected site, volunteeriowa.galaxydigital.com.
Organizations can post their urgent COVID-19 related needs on the site and individuals can search for opportunities in their communities.
Volunteers are urged to take necessary precautions if service is done in person and to stay home if you are not feeling well.
Organizations are encouraged to consider virtual opportunities that can support their organization. Virtual volunteer opportunities provide multiple benefits in addressing community needs, connecting people to the community, and supporting mental health.
Virtual volunteer opportunities unrelated to COVID-19 response can be posted and searched under the “Virtual Volunteer Opportunities” Initiative.
