Like the rolling Loess Hills are changed ever so slightly by the elements, life in Harrison County continues to change as the novel coronavirus pandemic evolves.
Schools
Boyer Valley, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, West Harrison, and Woodbine school districts have suspended classes and activities, most until April 13, based off of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ recommendation.
West Harrison has not yet announced a restart date, instead announcing their closure until further notice.
The Missouri Valley school district will provide daily breakfast and lunch to all children under the age of 19 utilizing curbside pickup beginning Thursday, March 19. Service will be provided 11 a.m. until noon.
The first pickup will include two days of meals. Following that, pickups will be on Mondays (meals for two days) and Wednesdays (meals for three days).
Children must be present during pickup, and the number of meals distributed will be equal to the number of children present.
To sign up for meals or for more information, visit the district website at www.movalleyschools.org or call 712-642-2706 extension 4 before 4 p.m. the business day prior to serving.
New signups will be available weekly throughout the closure.
Woodbine will offer two meals every weekday to each child in the district under the age of 18. The district is working on a plan to enable parents to inform the district that they want the meals, as well as how the district will distribute those. Watch Woodbine Community School District’s website, Facebook page, Twitter feed, or call 712-647-2440 for more information.
Boyer Valley educators are setting up a volunteer network to provide meals for Boyer Valley students throughout the closure. There will be more information on that system as it becomes available.
Harrison County has one confirmed case of COVID 19, a citizen aged 61-80, who recently returned from Europe and is recovering in isolation at home.
At press time, there has not been a confirmed case of community-spread COVID 19 in Harrison County.
Long-term Care Facilities
Dunlap Specialty Care in Dunlap, Longview Home in Missouri Valley, Rose Vista in Woodbine, and Westmont Care Center in Logan arerestricting all visitors unless there is a compassionate care, end-of-life situation. Visitors will be screened before access will be granted.
The facilities will try to facilitate telephone or video calls.
Municipalities
Dunlap City Hall will be closed to the public, but will conduct business via phone calls and drop box. They are currently working on a plan for public meetings.
Missouri Valley City Hall will be closed to the public, but will conduct business via phone calls and drop box. They will conduct public meetings telephonically, beginning with the regular meeting on Tuesday, March 17.
Little Sioux City Hall remains open to the public at press time.
Logan City Hall is currently working on a method to accept payment through a window. Until that is complete, public traffic will be allowed, but there is a drop box that can be utilized. The city is currently working on a plan for public meetings in the future.
Magnolia City Hall information was not available at press time.
Modale City Hall information was not available at press time.
Mondamin City Hall remains open to the public at press time.
Pisgah City Hall will be closed to the public, but will conduct business via phone calls and drop box.
Woodbine City Hall will be closed to the public, but will conduct business via phone calls and drop box and will use Facebook Live for public meetings.
Harrison County
The Harrison County Courthouse will now be closed to the public until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County courthouse offices will remain staffed and will be able to answer any telephone calls during normal business hours. There will be a drop box located at the courthouse west entrance between the doors for property tax and motor vehicle payments.
County officials apologize for the inconvenience, but state that the safety of the public and employees is important.
Jail
According to Chief Deputy and Jail Administrator Brandon Doiel, the Harrison County Jail visitation is not allowed at this time while Doiel works with the health board and emergency management to consider the right precautions.
Doiel added that if isolation is required in the future, he will work with the courts to determine the proper course of action. In the meantime, the staff is keeping the facility clean and disinfected.
Businesses and services
While many businesses in Harrison County are operating as usual, some are conducting business a little differently.
Valley Drug in Missouri Valley is closed to public traffic, but they are extending curbside pickup.
West Central Community Action is taking calls and can accept applications for various services via phone, mail, and email.
Other businesses and services are closed until further notice, such as the Rand Community Center and the Missouri Valley Public Library.
The annual Missouri Valley Chamber of Commerce banquet has been postponed and the inaugural Easter Egg Decorating Contest has been cancelled.
The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dunlap was cancelled.
The best course of action is to call ahead to ensure the best results in any event.
“Harrison County Home and Public Health cares for every Harrison County resident in this time of need. We are working around the clock to do our best to provide accurate, up-to-date information as it becomes available,” HCHPH Director Brad Brake said. “This has been a rapidly evolving situation, and we will continue to make adjustments to best educate and keep up to date the residents of Harrison County.”
Residents can follow HCHPH on its Facebook page; they can call 211 for COVID-19 related information and to speak to someone about concerns. They can look for COVID-19 information on www.cdc.gov and idph.iowa.gov.
