Washington County courts will remain open, but with limited access due to COVID-19 concerns, according to an order from Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Heavican.
“The Supreme Court has notified all of the judges across the state and emphasized that the court system is an essential part of government and therefore we are required to provide access to the courts to the people even if it's a limited fashion,” Washington County District Court Judge John E. Samson said Thursday.
Samson said he and his staff are working collaboratively with county officials to ensure access to the courts.
Washington County will continue to have court, but starting Monday access will be limited to the litigants and their attorneys, Samson said.
“The Supreme Court has requested that we limit as many hearings as possible and focus primarily on the most urgent cases that need to have prompt attention,” Samson said.
Cases that will be prioritized include criminal cases, domestic abuse restraining orders, any specific cases that involve legal issues pertaining to quarantine orders issued by any public health department, isolation orders and orders for habeas corpus.
On Tuesday, those with cases in district court will be required to enter the courthouse at the main entrance. A deputy sheriff will verify they have a court date and provide a “hall pass” of sorts to the district court. Only the defendant and their attorney will be allowed in. Defendants will be allowed to stay in the courtroom until the end of their hearing. Once the hearing is over, they will be asked to leave.
“Although the court system is not legally mandated to follow the 10-person limit as indicated by the governor, we are attempting to cooperate with county officials to limit as best we can,” Samson said.
The court will be staggering cases as well as asking people to practice social distancing in the courtroom.
Though there are no positive COVID-19 cases in Washington County, Samson said the court does have an emergency response plan, which would allow cases to be heard through videoconferencing or teleconferencing.
“We're not there yet,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.