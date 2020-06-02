The Washington County Courthouse reopened Monday after being closed for nearly two months as a precaution for COVID-19.
Washington County Emergency Manager Dan Douglas said the county officials are asking people to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines as per Three Rivers Public Health Department.
The courthouse and all other county offices had been closed since April 2 after the Washington County Board of Supervisors approved the closure during a special meeting.
