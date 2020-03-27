Effective March 26, the Harrison County Courthouse will be closed for business until Monday, April 6.
A person who was in the courthouse during the week of March 16 has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. For the safety and wellbeing of the courthouse employees, the Board of Supervisors has decided it would be in the best interest if all of the employees self-isolate until Monday, April 6.
The courthouse will continue to be closed to the public after April 6, but employees will be reporting to work.
Harrison County officials regret any inconvenience this has caused.
