Debi Krause was getting ready for the wedding of her dreams.
The first-time bride from Arlington was just weeks away from her April 18 nuptials when Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts limited social gatherings to 10 or less due to the coronavirus outbreak.
That's when Krause and her fiance, Duane Johnston, made the decision to postpone their wedding.
“It's something that really kind of meant a lot to us to have everybody there because our families were so excited for us,” she said.
The couple have rescheduled the wedding for a year later — April 17, 2021 — to avoid other family weddings.
Because of Johnston's work schedule in which he only has weekends off every other quarter, the couple could have planned their wedding for sometime in August through October. But Krause's cousin is set to get married in September. Her niece Erin's wedding is in October.
“They wouldn't mind at all if we snuck in and did something, but that's her day,” Krause said. “That would have been three weddings in a row. That's a lot. That's a lot to expect people to attend and spend money on.”
Instead, they'll wait another year. Still, Krause has a positive outlook.
“I can shed tears at the drop of a hat if I get to think about it too much, but I've got to be positive,” she said.
The couple was able to rebook the Rybin Building at the Washington County Fairgrounds for their reception, and Krause said she is now three-fourths done with everything for her wedding that is now more than a year away.
“Maybe I can throw some of the things in that I thought I wouldn't be able to do because I thought I wouldn't have in time,” she said.
Abby Kacin and her fiance, Chase Pearson of Blair, are still waiting to make a decision on their wedding, which is scheduled for May 23.
The date, Kacin said, is important as both of their parents got married on the same date. They've had the date set since October 2018. They got engaged in August 2018.
“Our venue says we can be put on the list to postpone, but since it's May 23, we are just walking on egg shells to see,” Kacin said.
Austin Clapper and his fiancee, Felishia Loux have postponed their wedding celebration. However, they are still planning to get married May 3 in Loux's parents' backyard. The ceremony will be simple, said Clapper, who is originally from Blair.
“We'll go ahead and do the whole dream wedding scene when we can whenever everything calms down,” he said.
As the mandates on crowd gatherings became less and less people, Clapper said he and Loux began considering a plan B. Realizing their wedding wasn't going to go on as planned was difficult.
“To be honest, it took about 48 hours for reality to set in,” Clapper said.
The couple had also planned to go on their honeymoon to the Dominican Republic the day after their wedding. That now needs to be rescheduled.
Clapper said they have been fortunate that their vendors have been flexible.
“Everyone has been understanding and we are currently working with them to finalize things,” he said.
The couple are hoping to have a celebration later this year or even next year.
There is a silver lining though, Clapper said.
“We can look back years down the road and joke with our children and grandchildren that we tried to get married during a pandemic,” he said.
