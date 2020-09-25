Youth tackle football seasons in Blair, Fort Calhoun and Arlington — much like Blair Youth Football Association (BYFA) third-grader Brock Deutschman — are off and running this fall.
Deutschman scored on a long touchdown run Sunday at Power Park in Omaha as the Bears took on the Jr. Vikings. The Omaha third-grade team picked up the 14-12 win, dropping BYFA to 1-1 after a 22-0 season-opening win against the Jr. Huskies at Dana College on Sept. 13.
BYFA's fourth-grade team, meanwhile, is officially 1-0-1 in Metro Youth Football League play. It defeated the MUS Jr. Wildcats Black 36-0 in the opener.
The Blair fifth-grade squad is 0-2 with 33-0 and 14-12 losses to teams from Millard and Gretna, respectively, while the sixth grade team is 1-1. The sixth-graders lost to the Jr. Vikings 28-12 on Sunday at Power Park after a 20-14, double overtime win in the opener. The Bears beat Elkhorn South by six thanks to three touchdowns by Tucker Storjohann. Andrew Smutny, Graysen Waltke, Storjohann, Nate Murray, Johnny Henton and Ty Tessendorf led BYFA defesively, according to coach Ross Tessendorf.
The eighth-grade Blair team, meanwhile, is 1-1. It lost to an Elkhorn team 20-6 in the first week of the season before besting a Jr. Bulldogs squad 32-0 Sunday at Millard South.
Arlington, Fort Calhoun compete in GPYFL
Youth football teams from Arlington and Fort Calhoun are competing in the Great Plains Youth Football League this fall.
The Arlington Youth Sports peewee team of third- and fourth-graders is 1-1 through two weeks. The Eagles beat Fremont 20-7 on Sept. 13 before Sunday's 24-12 home loss to the Council Bluffs Colts.
In the Jr. Midget division, the fifth- and sixth-grade Arlington team is also 1-1. It lost to Fremont 42-7 in the opener before Sunday's 31-12 win against the Colts Blue squad.
The Fort Calhoun Youth Sports Organization Jr. Midget team, meanwhile, is 1-0 with a 42-0 Sept. 13 victory against the Council Bluffs Colts Black. The Pioneers had a bye Sunday, but will host the Jr. Pride Crimson this coming Sunday at 2 p.m.
