Clayton Koch spent the majority of his July 2 Dodge County Baseball League (DCBL) game in foul territory next to third base, pointing baserunners in the right direction.
Just two years after his high school career ended at the Washington County Fairgrounds, players in the Arlington town team dugout referred to him as “coach,” sarcastically or not, more than once as they played the Blair Dawgs. The former Eagle, now Spartan, stepped up and took over as one of the club's organizers this summer.
“I didn't really want it to die while I was still able to play,” Koch said. “That was a really big deal to me.”
The 2018 Arlington High School grad said he owes the men who started his hometown's DCBL team that.
“The job had to be filled, so I wanted to make sure someone was there that would keep it going,” Koch said. “I hope to keep it going for a long time.”
COVID-19 has shortened the 2020 season, but the Spartans are scheduled to play seven total games with a playoff to follow. On July 2, in their third game, they earned their first win. Arlington (1-2 overall) topped the visiting Dawgs (2-2) 12-0 in just six innings.
“Bats actually woke up this time,” Koch said with a chuckle. “That's how you win games. You've got to have bats.”
Zach Wullenwaber pushed across the Spartans' first run with a knock during the bottom of the first inning. They led 3-0 after one, 7-0 after two, 8-0 after three on their way to the 12-run victory.
Blair, meanwhile, struggled against Arlington pitcher T.J. Egbarts with a shorthanded lineup. A number of Dawgs were away from town on the last game before the Fourth of July weekend.
“Tonight, we were very shorthanded and it was actually the older guys hitting the ball for us,” Blair's Collin McClain said. “It's actually fun hearing some of their stories and kind of helping us a little bit.”
Though Aaron Kelberlau and Derek Jorgensen reached base in the later stages of the game — after Mark Clements and Russ Nelsen earned bags early — the Dawgs remained scoreless. Jacob Garder took the loss on the mound, though errors in the field behind him led directly to Arlington runs more than once.
Still, town team baseball makes for fun at the ballpark — win or lose.
“It's fun coming back with some of your high school teammates,” McClain said. “(We) haven't played in years and w'ere just kind of reliving those days.”
Blair was set to play at Dodge on Thursday before Sunday's game at Scribner. Arlington, meanwhile, was to compete against Leigh/Schuyler on Thursday before Sunday's contest at North Bend. Regular season finales are July 16.
