Washington County wrestlers from Arlington, Blair and Fort Calhoun have completed the first of their three-month season.
Eighteen of those wrestlers notched double-digit win totals during December.
Soukup, Templar lead Bears
Brady Soukup and Landon Templar led the Blair Bears with 33 combined wins through the first month of the wrestling season.
Soukup is 17-6 with nine pins at heavyweight.
Templar, meanwhile, logged a 16-5 mark at 126 pounds. He has a technical fall and six pins to his name, and was Nebraska USA Wrestling's Class B wrestler of the week right before the holiday break.
BHS' Braden Hanson is 15-7 this season, while Duncan Loges and Hank Frost are both 14-9. Frost has a team-high 11 pins. Jesse Loges and Lance Hume had 13 wins in December, while Dex Larsen has 12 and Dylan Berg notched 11.
The varsity Bears return to the mat Jan. 10 for the Eastern Midlands Conference dual tournament at Waverly.
The junior varsity starts the post-holiday season Friday at Lincoln East. The Spartans' tourney begins at 10 a.m.
Kaden Sears lead all Blair JV wrestlers with 10 wins. He is 10-2, while Seth Raymond is 8-3 and Yoan Camejo is 7-0.
Olberding notches 16 wins for FCHS
Trackwrestling.com shows 16 wins for Fort Calhoun 106-pounder Ely Olberding.
The freshman has eight pins to lead his Pioneers alongside brother Lance Olberding, who has 14 wins at 113 pounds.
Jesse Hartline, meanwhile, notched seven pins in a month and has 12 wins. Trey McCoy has 10 wins with five pins, while John McKennan and Cameron Shaner on the verge of double-digit win totals with nine apiece.
Fort Calhoun kicks off January competition Jan. 9 with a home triangular.
AHS' Gilmore, Cooley both have 13 wins
Arlington's Hunter Gilmore and Trevor Cooley both have 13 wins, according to trackwrestling.com.
Gilmore is 13-0 at 132 pounds to lead the Eagles, while Cooley is 13-3 at 126. Remington Gay and Josh Miller are both 12-1.
The Eagles' Alex Luttig is 10-5, while Collin Burdess and Kobe Wilkins both have nine wins.
Coach Brandon Mues' team will compete Friday at the Ord Invitational. Wrestling begins at 1 p.m.
