Washington County Clerk Barb Sullivan said she hopes the county’s poll workers are bored for the May 12 primary election.
As the Nebraska Secretary of State’s office is taking precautions against COVID-19 by sending early voting applications to every registered voter in the state in an effort to limit the number of people visiting polling places, Sullivan said the county has begun to see absentee ballot requests.
“I think (Monday) is when the bulk of them got received, so we’re getting a huge influx of absentee ballot requests, which is great, that was the push,” she said.
Several safety steps and precautions are being taken for physical polling precincts throughout the county and state too, Sullivan said. The county usually has five poll workers at a precinct, but this year there will be three at each precinct.
“There will be kits provided, sanitary kits the state is paying for,” Sullivan said. “They will have two masks per poll worker that will be given along with wipes, hand sanitizer and gloves, several pairs of gloves for each poll worker.”
Each polling place will also have marked lines for where people can stand, or people may wait outside if possible, she said, in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
“Little things, I think the state is providing pens for every single voter on election day, so they don’t have to share pens,” Sullivan added. “Those are the measures in place right now.”
Anyone who would like to be a poll worker can email or call the clerk’s office at clerk@washingtoncountyne.com or 402-426-6822. Sullivan said poll workers must be at least 16 years old, and poll workers 18 or older must be registered to vote.
“You can imagine we’ve had some people drop out, understandably, we’ve had some volunteers come in, which is good,” Sullivan said of poll workers. “We’re just kind of regrouping right now to see where the ones that are experienced, separate them out among the precincts and put them with people who have not worked the polls.”
The state, she said, is also looking at providing virtual training for poll workers, but no specifics are known how that will look at this time.
“They’re not quite there yet, more to come on that,” Sullivan said. “We just found out (Monday) they’re working on some sort of online class.”
But even with the safety precautions being taken, Sullivan said the real focus is getting people to vote at home through absentee ballot.
“I can tell you by numbers the amount of requests we’ve got is enormous,” she said. “That’s promising. Our goal is come election day, the poll workers are going to be sitting at the polling places bored…reading a book.”
