Five Blair Bears and three Arlington Eagles earned all-state recognition after playing in The Freshman State Softball Tournament in Lincoln earlier this month.
Two Bears — Tessa Villotta and Jackie Johnson — earned first-team honors after their team's third-place finish on Aug. 4. Leah Chance made the second team, while both Taylor Larson and Allyson Lynch were honorable mention recipients.
Arlington's Hailey Brenn represented her Eagles on the first team, while Cadie Robinson was on the second. Julia Landauer was an honorable mention recipient.
The Eagles went 3-2 during the late summer tournament.
