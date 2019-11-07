Twelve Washington County softball players, including six Arlington Eagles, received recognition Sunday as the the Lincoln Journal Star (LJS) and Omaha World-Herald (OWH) released their all-state teams.
The Eagles had three players earn first-team honors, while three more received honorable mention. All six helped AHS finish its season at the Class C State tournament last month.
Multiple-time all-stater Sarah Theiler was the Eagles' headliner, earning first-team recognition in both state publications, while also making the the World-Herald's All-Omaha Area squad.
Theiler finished her senior season with an 18-8 pitching record, and had 36 hits and scored 30 runs.
Fellow LJS and OWH first-teamer Jaidyn Spoon finished the season with a team-best .494 batting average. The senior outfielder had 41 hits, including three homers, and 22 RBIs.
Junior Arlington catcher Kylee Bruning was a first-team selection in the OWH and a second-teamer in the Lincoln newspaper. She had a .466 batting average to go with four homers and 29 RBIs in 2019.
The Eagles' Cadie Robinson, Hailey Brenn and Emma Smailys earned all-state honorable mention in Class C. Robinson received in both the OWH and LJS after notching team bests in homers — seven — and RBIs — 38 — as a freshman.
Brenn and Smailys, meanwhile, earned honorable mention from the Omaha publication.
Villotta leads Blair contingent honored
Senior pitcher Tory Villotta was the only Blair softball player to be honored by both the LJS and OWH. She was the Bears' primary pitcher this fall, transferring in from Omaha Marian the year before.
Villotta was joined, however, by Samantha MacDonald, Lyndsay Rahlfs and Hanna Koch on the Omaha publication's list of Class B honorable mention recipients. All three were home run threats in 2019 and were constants in the field.
MacDonald, Rahlfs and Villotta were seniors this fall, while Koch was a junior outfielder with eligibility remaining.
FCHS' Wimer, Bradburn recognized
Fort Calhoun seniors Kinsley Wimer and Kennedy Bradburn both received Class C honorable mention from the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star.
Wimer capped her high school career with a .511 batting average with five homers and 19 RBIs. Bradburn hit at a .444 clip with three homers and 11 RBIs.
