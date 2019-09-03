Washington County is seeking bids for County Line Road, which was destroyed by the March flood.
Highway Supt. Bill Hansel said Speece Lewis Engineers of Lincoln finished the designs for the road and the project has been advertised. Bids are set to be opened at the board of supervisor's Sept. 10 meeting.
“We just have to hope we get some bids,” Hansel said.
Hansel said the project completion date is set for Oct. 31.
The road, which is located south of Highway 91 near Nickerson, was washed out during the March flood. Two families live along the road and have not yet been able to return to their homes.
Both expressed their frustrations on the lack of work on the road during the board's Aug. 13 meeting.
To receive FEMA reimbursement, Hansel said Aug. 27, the county needed to obtain a request for proposal and go through the bidding process.
If the county had elected to get an engineer's estimate and hire a contractor, the county could have received less funds if the contractor was over the estimate.
“It's best to go through the bid process so we will get paid 75 percent of what work gets done,” Hansel said.
Board approves interlocal agreement for bridge rehab
The board authorized Chairman Steve Dethlefs, District 1-Fort Calhoun, to sign an interlocal agreement with Burt County for work on a bridge shared by the counties.
The total cost of the project is $137,900. Washington County will pay half, or $68,950.
The bridge is located between county roads 7 and 9 on the Burt County line.
Board adopts resolution for bonds for Cargill
The board adopted an intent resolution to issue tax-exempt industrial development revenue bonds for Cargill.
The bonds would be used for the replacement and upgrades for wastewater and sewage treatment facilities at Cargill's Blair facility, 650 Industrial Road, said Greg Dietrich of Kutak Rock, bond counsel for Cargill.
The board will have to approve another resolution before the bonds can be issued. Dietrich expected that could happen in November.
