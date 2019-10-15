Five Washington County cross-country runners earned top-10 finishes Wednesday as both Fort Calhoun and Arlington competed in the Nebraska Capitol Conference (NCC) Meet in Wahoo.
Three of those medalists earned their recognition in Eagles maroon. Noah Kubat was second, Sam Kubat was sixth and Colby Grefe was 10th as the AHS boys took second as a team.
Alex Luttig added a 12th-place finish for coach Michaela Curran's team.
Fort Calhoun, meanwhile, had two freshmen earn seventh at the NCC Meet. Dala Drowne finished the 5-kilometer race in a personal record 21:40, helping the Pioneer girls claim third.
Lance Olberding, meanwhile, was seventh in 18:10. The FCHS boys claimed fourth as a team.
The Arlington girls were sixth as a team.
Both Fort Calhoun and the Eagles next compete Thursday at the Class C District 1 Meet at Boys Town. Races begin at 4 p.m. with state meet spots at stake.
