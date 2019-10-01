Behind the thick tree line on the east side of Fort Atkinson, only the starter pistol's “pop” was audible.
From there, a few cheers could be heard, but nothing much more until heavy footsteps met dirt on the narrow trail that led to a large loop of the Fort Calhoun Cross-Country Invite course. Runners hurried down the hill Thursday, trying to cut time, but also keep their balance. Eight Washington County runners succeeded so well at that task that they finished within the top 15 of their 5-kilometer races.
Lance Olberding led the host Pioneers with an eighth-place finish in the boys' race. He clocked in at 18:10.9, while another freshman, Dala Drowne, finished the girls' race in 22:04 to claim ninth.
Senior Kelsie Premer followed Drowne, earning 12th, while Tessa Skelton was 14th.
Arlington's Noah Kubat was Washington County's top finisher for the day. The senior claimed third in the boys' race, crossing the line in 17:30.9. Colby Grefe was ninth in 18:19.7 and Sam Kubat was 10th in 18:22.4. Eagle Alex Luttig was 14th helping his team to a second-place finish.
Arlington's top female finish belonged to Elizabeth Morrison. She was 19th in 22:59.8.
Overall, temperatures were cool for the Pioneers and Eagles at Fort Atkinson. Between races, FCHS coach Rebecca McMahon was happy to report multiple personal records for the Pioneer girls.
