More than three years after providing funding to start a drug court program in Washington County, the Board of Supervisors learned the state will now pay for a drug technician.
The Nebraska Legislature allocated an additional $2.4 million for “problem-solving courts” across the state.
In 2015, supervisors were in favor of starting a drug court. However, the cost was expected to be about $172,000 and the budget was tight. The state made an accommodation to move a drug technician if the county could pay $72,000, which the board agreed to do.
“We appreciate everything you've done,” Judge John E. Samson told the board during its June 11 meeting. “Now, you're treated like every other county across the state as far as funding. But without it, we couldn't have started it. So we really appreciate it.”
The additional state funding will save the county approximately $55,000, said Patty Lyon, chief probation officer for District 6.
Since its inception, the drug court program has graduated seven participants — three in the last year. There are currently 12 participants in the program and one applicant.
Of the seven graduates, all seven have remained crime free, Drug Court Coordinator Tim Privitera told supervisors.
Privitera, who began working in the Washington County program Dec. 1, previously served in the same position for nine years in Dodge County.
“In almost 10 years of working in Dodge County, the longterm payouts to the community are clear,” he said. “Parents are raising children in a drug-free home, breaking the cycle of addiction; participants maintain gainful employment, obtain higher education, choosing careers in various fields; and reducing crime.”
The program has also reduced skepticism in the community about people in recovery, Privitera said.
“While Washington County (drug court) has only been operational for three years, we've only begun to see the effects,” he said.
Supervisor Steve Kruger, District 6-Arlington, said funding the drug court was the right decision.
“I think it's one of the better programs to actually fund,” he said.
Kruger asked if there would be additional funding in the future.
“Statewide problem-solving courts are expanding,” Lyon said. “You see more veterans drug court. It's kind of where the need is, they are making sure to get that funding so we can provide those extra problem-solving courts.”
The board unanimously approved a new biennium agreement for the program and authorized Chairman Steve Dethlefs to sign it.
