Five Washington County basketball players combined to go 2-0 Saturday during the 13th annual Warrior Classic at Midland University.
Recently graduated Blair Bears Ryan Brunkhorst and Garrett Thomsen were members of the winning boys all-star team, while Fort Calhoun's Taya Skelton, and Arlington's Maggie Schmidt and Taylor Wakefield, suited up for the winning girls all-star team.
The girls team wearing white easily dispatched the dark team 91-56 after starting the game on a 13-0 run. Wakefield was in the starting lineup for the White Team, finishing with two points, two rebounds and two assists.
Skelton, meanwhile, scored 10 points in her final high school basketball game. She also tallied five rebounds.
Schmidt finished with seven rebounds and eight points, including two on an assist from Wakefield with 3:09 left in Saturday's game — the Eagle pair's final connection. Arlington coach Luke Brenn was on the bench for the winning all-star squad.
Blair coach Chris Whitwer, meanwhile, helped his Dark Team win the boys' game at the Wikert Event Center, 105-91. Brunkhorst scored 14 points to go with his seven rebounds, while Thomsen — who won the game's opening tip — scored nine points. The latter, 6-foot-6 center also knocked down a rare 3-pointer during the second half.
Erin Prusa of Howells-Dodge (18 points) and Madelyn Turner of Bennington (10) led their respective White and Dark girls teams in scoring, while Grant Frickenstein of Fremont Bergan (27) and Kobey Simons of Wahoo Neumann (23) led their boys squads.
