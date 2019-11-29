The Washington County Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of Planning and Zoning Administrator Ryan Sullivan during its meeting Tuesday.
“I’d like to thank Ryan for his service to the county,” Chairman Steve Dethlefs, District 1-Fort Calhoun, said. “Been a lot of big tasks at hand, the chicken poultry barns coming into the area and the master comp plan being developed. A lot of big things, and he’s done an admirable job.”
This is the second time Sullivan has resigned from the position. He first gave his notice in March 2018, which was accepted by the board. A month later, Sullivan rescinded his resignation, which was also approved by the board.
Sullivan was hired in August 2016. He replaced former administrator Tanna Wirz. Sullivan previously worked with the Army Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at Omaha North High Magnet School. He is also retired from the U.S. Army.
The board also authorized its personnel committee to advertise the position in area newspapers and on job boards for no more than $1,500.
Supervisor Jay Anderson, District 5-Blair, said the county should be thinking about what to do if the position remains unfilled for a few months.
“I think we need to be ready to be without a planning person for a while because this position is not going to be easy to fill,” Anderson said. “I think it’s something we should always be cognizant of in dealing with positions like this and personnel. What can we do as a board better to support people because replacing valuable talent is not easy.”
