The Washington County Courthouse and all other county offices and affiliated buildings will remain closed to the public until May 18 due to coronavirus concerns.
However, the Washington County Board of Supervisors outlined and approved a plan to reopen the facilities during an emergency meeting via videoconferencing Monday afternoon. Supervisor Steve Kruger, District 6-Arlington, was absent.
According to the plan, which was developed by Washington County Emergency Manager Dan Douglas and the board's emergency management committee, the courthouse will reopen May 18 by appointment only. All employees will be required to wear a mask when interacting with the public. Those entering the courthouse will be screened and will also be asked to wear masks. Social distancing will maintained and each office will be disinfect the areas of public contact in their respective office before each appointment.
Sheriff's deputies will be placed at the west entrance to screen those coming into the courthouse. Anyone without an appointment will not be turned away. Patrons will be asked a series of COVID-19 questions before being allowed into the building.
“In some locations when they've been screening them, they've been taking their temperature. Will we be doing anything like that?” Supervisor Bob Frahm, District 3-Blair, asked.
Chairman Steve Dethlefs, District 1-Fort Calhoun, said the committee didn't discuss taking temperatures.
However, Supervisors Lisa Kramer, District 2-Kennard, said it could be considered.
“I do think the sheriff's office has access to some of the infrared thermometers so if we wanted to implement that, he might be able and willing,” she said.
The courthouse will remain open by appointment only through May 31. If the Directed Health Measure does not become more restrictive, the courthouse and other county buildings will open to the public June 1.
Due to the continued risk of COVID-19 spreading among the jail population, the sheriff's office and jail may have a modified business plan different from the rest of the county offices.
The plan is subject to review daily by Douglas and weekly by the board's emergency management committee.
The courthouse has been closed to the public since April 2.
