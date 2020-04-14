While Autumn Pointe is currently on lockdown, with no visitors allowed as a precaution against COVID-19, the kids at Christi Care Daycare in Fort Calhoun provide a “huge highlight” to residents’ days with window waves and paintings, Administrator Jenna Morris said.
“We’re enjoying it, every time the sun shines, they are out here,” she said. “It’s very special.”
Like Autumn Pointe, Crowell Memorial Home and Good Shepherd Lutheran Community are finding ways to maintain fun and interactions with family and others amid several precautions taken over the past several weeks to protect residents and staff members from the disease also known as novel coronavirus.
There have been no positive cases at the Fort Calhoun or two Blair nursing and care facilities.
Three Rivers Public Health Department has linked 19 cases of COVID-19 to Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair, since late last month. Two of those cases are Douglas County residents. With several employees exposed to the illness and needing to self-isolate, Carter Place did not have enough staff to operate, so state and local health officials temporarily closed the facility and moved healthy residents to CHI Health Midlands in Papillion on March 29.
At Crowell Home, Executive Director Jaclyn Svendgard said the facility has been closed to all visitors since March 13.
“Our Infectious Control Nurse Erica Bruner and myself had been tracking the progression of COVID-19 developments since mid-February,” she said. “This had made us look closer at our current emergency protocols … As the virus progressed, we had to make a hard decision with the recommendation of the CDC to close our doors to all visitors on March 13 in hopes to keep the virus out of our building.”
Svendgard said all employees at the facility are continually provided with education on Directive Health Measures enacted by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Employees also complete health screenings before each shift and wear masks during their shift, she said.
With no visitors allowed in the facility, Svendgard said the days have been lonely for residents.
“Everyone has been working together to find different ways to keep everyone’s spirits up by helping the activities department with assisting our residents with making telephone calls, FaceTime, Skype, Zoom meetings, Facebook and email,” she said.
Hallway bingo, individualized one-on-one activities, crafts and individual visits to Crowell Home’s private courtyard have been facilitated by the activity department, Svendgard said, and community members outside the nursing facility have donated TVs and tablets to help keep residents connected with their families.
In a March 30 post on Good Shepherd’s Facebook page, Administrator Sharon Colling said the organization received donations of fabric masks. She said the donations were being reserved for emergency situations or if a nationwide shortage of masks continued.
“By far the most frustrating struggle Good Shepherd has encountered since the inception of the COVID crisis is obtaining adequate supplies of what is known as PPE, or personal protective equipment – such as gowns, goggles, gloves, face masks, face shields,” Colling said in the post.
Colling said that residents have been dining in their rooms and each resident is checked between two and three times a day for signs and symptoms of the disease, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, low oxygen levels and sore throat. Employees and caregivers are also evaluated before entering any facilities, she said. Employees temperatures are taken, and they are asked whether they have had a cough or sore throat and if they have traveled outside the state or been exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Good Shepherd has also established an isolation wing for residents with symptoms or for any residents who must leave the facility and return such as for a hospital visit, Colling said.
“Families, our hearts go out to you. Please call as often as you wish,” Colling said.
Good Shepherd has set up three different Skype accounts, a FaceTime account and Zoom account on iPads, and anyone who would like to video chat with a resident can call the facility for information. Family members can also visit outside the windows of residents’ rooms.
In addition to the kids from Christi Care Day Care visiting outside residents’ windows, Morris said the facility is being creative with how family members and residents can have fun interacting outside of being in a room together.
“We have a whiteboard where if they wanted to do something interactive, like Tic-Tac-Toe, we can set it outside their window so they can point to which box they want to fill,” she said. “We’re asking (family members) to call in advance so we can make sure the residents are in their rooms.”
Morris also said the staff, and a resident who plays music, have been finding ways to keep things fun inside the building.
“Our staff are working on doing some line dancing down the hallways, so they can sit at their rooms and watch us entertain them,” she said. “We’re doing lots of hallway bingo, and we do have a gentleman here who plays some music.”
Morris said Autumn Pointe's corporate office is assisting the facility to make sure that it is following recommendations from the CDC as well as national, state and local health agencies. In addition to lockdown with no visitors, that means residents who return from doctor’s visits will also quarantine for two weeks in their rooms.
“We are actively monitoring our residents and our staff,” she said. “We’re just trying to make the best of a really awful situation.”
