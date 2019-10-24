The reconstruction of a road destroyed by March flooding is complete.
Highway Superintendent Bill Hansel reported to the Washington County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that County Line Road, which is located south of state Highway 91 near Nickerson, is now open.
KRW Construction of Blair was awarded the project Sept. 10 with a bid of $397,935.
“They did a good job,” Hansel said. “It looks nice.”
The county will be reimbursed a portion of the cost by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
FEMA will pay 75 percent of the project, while NEMA will pay 12.5 percent. The county will pay the remaining 12.5 percent, or about $50,000.
The road was washed out during the March flood.Two families who live along the road, which is approximately one-third of a mile long, had not been able to return to their homes.
