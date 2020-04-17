After spending her afternoon putting away hurdles and high jump mats for the year, Fort Calhoun track and field coach Mandy Taylor returned to the Pioneers' football field in time for 8:20 p.m.
From her SUV's driver seat, she took in the view.
“I had to grab a video,” Taylor said.
Stadium lights at all three Washington County high schools shined bright Wednesday night to show support for student athletes and to honor the Class of 2020. Both groups have been greatly impacted by COVID-19 cancellations this spring.
Fort Calhoun and Arlington joined on and planned to turn on their lights in union with their conference's Beacon of Light Ceremony. Nebraska Capitol Conference schools turned their stadium lights on at 8:20 p.m. — 20:20 p.m. in military time — and left them on for 20 minutes.
Porch and garage lights were on across Fort Calhoun in support, while the Arlington Volunteer Fire Department turned on their truck's red, white and blue lights for the occasion. The Eagles' baseball diamond at the Washington County Fairgrounds was also lit.
Blair, meanwhile, jumped on the 8:20 p.m. Wednesday event to celebrate its senior class. Krantz Field as well as the athletic fields at the Blair Youth Sports Complex across the street, were lit in solidarity. Blair Little League and the Blair Youth Softball Association had their scoreboards showing tie ballgames — 20-20.
Vets Field was under beaming lights, too.
Bears coaches, educators, parents and supporters showed off photos of their hand-made signs — lit by their home's outdoor lights — on social media. BHS was collecting such photos at a blairlights2020@gmail.com email address.
Blair firefighters also honored their community's senior class with a truck light show at both stations.
Competition was truly off for one night as Blair Bears, Fort Calhoun Pioneers and Arlington Eagles showed support in unison, shining their lights bright.
Enterprise Media Group's Elizabeth Elliot and Joe Burns contributed to this story.
