The Washington County Board of Supervisors held the first of two public hearings on the 2019-20 budget Tuesday during its regular meeting.
The county has proposed a 10 percent property tax increase that would raise the levy just over a penny per $100 of valuation. The tax request would generate $12.98 million.
Chairman Steve Dethlefs, District 1-Fort Calhoun, attributed the increase to a personnel cost increase, which was about $300,000, and the County Road 4 bonds, which is $392,793.
Supervisor Steve Kruger, District 6-Arlington, said the available funds are also down $432,683.
“That's one of the reasons we're asking for more tax dollars this year than the previous year,” Kruger said.
Property owners will pay $408 per $100,000 of valuation, meaning the owner of a $200,000 house will owe $816 in taxes.
The county's valuation is $3.2 billion for 2019-20, a 5 percent increase over the previous year.
A second public hearing will be held at the board's Sept. 10 meeting.
Washington County by the numbers
Taxes and valuations
2019-20 total tax request (not finalized): $12.98 million
2018-19 total tax request: $11.8 million
2019-20 tax rate (not finalized): 0.408063
2018-19 tax rate: 0.390073
2019-20 valuation: $3.2 billion
2018-19 valuation: $3.03 billion
