Washington County high school fall sports teams took part in team camps over the weekend, preparing for their seasons to start next month.
The Fort Calhoun volleyball team participated in the University of Nebraska-Omaha camp at the Union Bank and Trust Sports Complex in Elkhorn. For two days, Friday and Saturday, the Pioneers played matches against schools their size as well as larger, including Omaha Westside, Bellevue East and Millard North.
“Good team dynamics this weekend,” FCHS coach James Slie said. “(We) split with a couple of conference teams we had lost to last year, so that was promising. Work in progress.”
Meanwhile, new coach Katarina Nelson's Arlington volleyball team was in Kearney for the University of Nebraska-Kearney Team Camp.
The Eagles' softball and Fort Calhoun cross-country teams were away from home working on their skills as well.
The NSAA allows fall sports practices to begin Aug. 12.
