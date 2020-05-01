Chloe Herbert of Fort Calhoun is one of ten Nebraska Women's Amateur Golf Association (NWAGA) Founders Scholarship recipients for 2020.
The Omaha Marian senior said Saturday that she competed on the Crusaders' golf team in high school, but recalls getting to know the game at River Wilds Golf Club north of Blair. She also competes in Nebraska Junior Golf Association tournaments, while also serving as a caddie at Omaha Country Club.
Herbert went to Fort Calhoun schools from kindergarten through eighth grade before attending Marian. Once there, she became the President of Marian Students for Life as a senior.
The Marian golfer plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall, studying elementary education. She said she's tutored young students during the school year and also has coaching experience.
Herbert was one of 10 Founders Scholarship recipients chosen by the NWAGA. She was announced as a recipient alongside Anna Kassmeier of Norfolk, Emalie Wightman of Omaha, Emily Gustafson of Holdrege, Hannah Goltl of McCook, Madeline Ketcham of Ogallala, Ryanna DeVries of Ogallala, Sydney Erickson of Pierce, Tiffany Carnahan of Fremont and Tory Land of Fullerton.
