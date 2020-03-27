The Washington County Board of Supervisors, during a Tuesday board meeting through videoconferencing, discussed guidelines for county employees who've traveled or who may need to self-isolate or self-quarantine if they need to in relation to COVID-19.
The board did not take any action, but Supervisor Steve Dethlefs, District 1-Fort Calhoun, said the board will need to discuss how any action taken by the county would be equitable to employees and taxpayers.
"Some of those issues we need to talk about a little bit," he said.
Dethlefs referenced a Three Rivers Public Health Department travel guidelines document which gave recommendations or individuals and businesses within the health departments jurisdiction of Washington, Dodge and Saunders counties.
The document encourages people returning from international travel to self-quarantine for 14 days and people returning from travel outside of Nebraska who used public transportation to practice social distancing, self-monitor and self quarantine if feasible. Dethlefs said the county board could consider a policy for what employees who've recently traveled should do upon returning home, but employees should be following Three Rivers guidelines.
Highway Supt. Bill Hansel said he would like the board to consider a paid leave option for employees only for emergencies such as COVID-19. He said he knows of five roads departments employees who would not have enough paid sick time to cover two weeks of self-isolation or self-quarantine.
County Clerk Barb Sullivan said she knew of 11 county employees in all departments who would not have enough sick time to cover two weeks of self-isolation or self-quarantine. She said eight of those employees would not have enough sick or vacation time.
Dethlefs said the county would remain as up to date as it can when considering or taking action related to changing circumstances related to COVID-19. The county has already restricted public access to county facilities, including the courthouse, and has posted information on how to conduct business with the county on the county website, www.co.washington.ne.us.
"We're trying to at least be level and not play catch up," he said.
