Thirty-four Washington County students will officially entertain, compete and show-off their dance skills during the 2020-21 school year.
Dance team rosters from Blair, Arlington and Fort Calhoun were recently shared with Enterprise Media Group by coaches Emily Peatrowsky, Emma Krause and Ali Romans, respectively.
Peatrowsky formed her BHS squad at the end of March. Hope Keough, Neenah Lindner and Addie Wolff will lead the squad as seniors, while Paige Daggett and Chloe Wolff are the junior class' representation. Sophomores Marissa Faue, Chloe Schrick, Mallory Stirek, Anna Stork and Bree Willmott made the squad as did freshmen Alexis Hanson, Alexis Warner and Hannah Wolff.
Coach Romans of FCHS named her squad earlier this month. It is made up of Kierra Weaver, Leah Klabunde, Kalee Kirby, Ellie Collins, Cameryn Lewis, Natalie Reichert, Abbey Lienemann, Sasha Robinson, Kaitlyn Thalman and Abby Russell.
Kirby is her team's lone senior.
Arlington's new coach, Krause, meanwhile, will have a 11-member strong team for the new school year. The dance roster is comprised of Mallory Ruwe, Stella Lewis, MacKinzey Jurey, Paige Kraemer, Bailey Bracht, Charzlie Lambert, Drucilla Eppenbaugh, Kaelyn Kinnaman, Aadra Karr, Emma Misfeldt and Miranda Retzlaff.
County dance teams make regular appearances during the sports season, performing at halftime of football and basketball games. Teams also work toward competitions.
In February, the Arlington dance team finished fourth in Class C jazz and fifth in high kick during the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
The Blair dance team, meanwhile, competed in the pom category, finishing sixth in Class B.
