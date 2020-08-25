The Washington County Board of Supervisors will begin holding its meetings at the Blair Public Library and Technology Center in September.
The move will allow for more social distancing, which is difficult in the small board room at the Washington County Courthouse.
The Blair City Council has been holding its meetings at the library since June.
The first county board meeting to be at the library will be Sept. 8.
