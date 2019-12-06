A member of the Washington County Board of Supervisors and a longtime Blair businessman has died suddenly.
Andy Andreasen, 46, died Thursday after collapsing at his business, Andy's Mow Town.
Andreasen was elected to the Washington County Board of Supervisors in November 2016 after defeating Ron Hineline in District 7 in the May primary.
Read Tuesday's Pilot-Tribune for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.