Numerous properties could be rezoned; open houses to take place at future date
A significant number of properties would be rezoned overnight if a complete rewrite of Washington County's comprehensive redevelopment plan and subdivision regulations was passed as it stands today, said county planning commission member Mike Anderson during a Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
There are, however, several open houses and a public hearing to take place, likely over the course of many months, before the county board would vote on the comp plan rewrite.
"I want you to pay attention to the whole document, but one thing in particular that has the potential to be the most controversial … every property south of Highway 30, with your approval of this document, would be rezoned overnight. From A-1 to something different," Anderson told the board. "Please keep that in mind, that your affecting a tremendous amount of properties in the county."
The county board accepted and placed on file a draft copy of the comprehensive redevelopment plan, subdivision regulations and all associated documents and maps after the planning commission voted 6-1 in December to recommend the rewrite to the county board for approval. Anderson voted against the recommendation.
The planning commission has held meetings and discussions over the comp plan rewrite for around three years.
Supervisor Steve Dethlefs, District 1-Fort Calhoun, asked former planning and zoning administrator Ryan Sullivan what the process for approval of the comp plan is going forward. Sullivan resigned as the planning and zoning administrator effective in December, but has been assisting the office in a limited capacity as the county conducts its search for a new administrator.
Sullivan said a couple of months ago he drafted a timeline for five or six open houses where members of the public could come view the comp plan and all associated documents and voice their concerns.
"You need to read it and understand it yourselves, of course compile all your questions, your comments, your concerns," Sullivan told the board. "Once you're ready for that, then go ahead and set some town hall-type meetings, public engagement meetings."
Washington County resident John Orr told the board he hopes for a transparent process since the comp plan rewrite affects everyone in the county.
"Though the planning commission has been working on it for three years, nobody else has seen what they've been working on," Orr said. "Some of us have attended some of the meetings. Pretty much most people in Washington County have not."
Orr said he didn't believe there needed to be any rush in passing the comp plan rewrite as it should be done right instead of quick.
"I think getting it out to the public, to really have time to really read it, go through it, and you guys can really go through is going to be what's in the best interest for the county," he said. "The rest of us are anxious to see it, see the working document."
Sullivan also said it would be important to have a new planning and zoning administrator in place before the board goes forward with the comp plan rewrite process. Dethlefs said the county has had secondary interviews with two people for the position, but have not yet made a consensus decision.
Open houses and a public hearing are not yet set.
"(Open houses) will be the primary vehicle for letting people know the plan," Dethlefs said. "Those will be gathered, suggestions will be vetted to see if they fit in the plan, and if they didn't discuss it in planning commission. Once we get to the end of that, we will hold a public hearing and a vote."
The comp plan rewrite and all associated documents should be placed online for public viewing before any open houses, Sullivan suggested to the board.
When it comes to a possible overnight rezone of county properties south of U.S. Highway 30, Anderson said he asked in planning commission what the process would be for someone who didn't want their property rezoned.
"I asked and did not receive an answer as to how do I not get my property rezoned," he told board members. "Please come up with that answer because I'm going to ask that again as a citizen."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.