The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to issue tax-exempt industrial development bonds for Cargill at its meeting Tuesday.
The bonds, worth $32 million, would be used for the replacement and upgrades for wastewater and sewage treatment facilities at Cargill's Blair facility, 650 Industrial Park Drive.
Greg Dietrich of Kutak Rock, bond counsel for Cargill, said the county doesn’t take any debt and has no obligation to make payments on bonds.
He said the reason the county is involved in the process is because a for-profit company can only issue tax-exempt bonds through a government entity, a process known as conduit financing, otherwise Cargill itself would have to issue taxable bonds.
The county issues tax-exempt bonds for Cargill and would act as the intermediary for payment from Cargill to bondholders.
Washington County resident John Orr asked Dietrich during the meeting whether taxpayers would be liable for the bonds in any way should Cargill go bankrupt during the bonds 30-year maturity period.
“The county’s issuing bonds, Cargill’s filing bankruptcy, who’s paying bonds?” he asked.
Dietrich said a disclosure document with the financing and issuance of the bonds indicates that Washington County isn’t under any financial risk. The financial risk is between Cargill and bondholders.
