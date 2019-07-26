The Washington County Board of Supervisors awarded a bid Tuesday for $3.9 million to an Iowa company to complete the paving of County Road 32, also known as the “Calhoun cutoff.”
The board approved the bid 6-1, with Supervisor Jay Anderson, District 5-Blair, voting against it.
Bids were opened for the project during the board's July 9 meeting. However, the board voted to table the project until all bids could be reviewed by Speece Lewis Engineers of Lincoln.
Cedar Valley Paving of Waterloo, Iowa, had the low bid. The county received two other bids, which were $4.3 million and $4.4 million, respectively.
Speece Lewis Engineers President Tim Farmer said the low bid was correct and his company had worked with Cedar Valley Paving in the past.
“The only thing they had was an unknown beginning date, but they thought they might be able to get in this fall pending their work schedule,” Farmer said. “If not, they would start first thing in the spring.”
Cedar Valley Paving will be given 180 calendar days to complete the project. The end date for the project is Oct. 15, 2020, which Farmer said is firm and contractual.
“If they were to exceed it, it's $2,000 a day,” he said.
Highway Superintendent Bill Hansel said the project will be paid for over two fiscal years with funds currently available and funds provided by the state for road and bridge projects.
“We were actually planning to get it out of one (year), but we figured it was a lot higher,” he said. “It's great. It will hit two years. We should not have to go outside the budget.”
Following the meeting, Anderson told the Enterprise he wasn't against paving the road.
“I just have a hard time justifying spending almost $4 million on two miles of county road when we've got other places in the county that I think that money should be spent on,” he said.
If the county didn't move forward with the project, it risked losing federal funds received to purchase the right of ways, which amounted to $148,000.
An initial cost for completing the 3.2-mile stretch of road from state Highway 133 to County Road P35 had been estimated between $4 million and $7 million.
In April, the county's request to seek relaxation of the design standards to the vertical alignment to reduce or eliminate the utility relocation was approved, potentially saving the county $1.8 million.
The cost to move utilities was approximately $800,000.
Paving of the initial 2.5 of road began in 1999. Since then, funding to finish the final portion had repeatedly been an issue.
