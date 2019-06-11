Nielsen earns NSWCA awards
Recent Blair graduate and future University of Nebraska-Kearney Loper Jackson Nielsen won multiple awards Friday at the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association (NSWCA) banquet in Grand Island.
Nielsen, a two-time state champion and member of the 2019 Bears dual championship team, was named the Class B recipient of the Guy Mytty Senior Award. He also earned the Pinnacle Bank Scholarship.
Ross Halford of Blair won the media award for his work on Huskermat.com.
World-Herald honors Blair soccer players
Eight Blair soccer players were honored recently with the release of the Omaha World-Herald's all-state soccer teams.
Freshman Kaedon Anderson made the Class B second team, while teammates Luke Bailey, Jacob Smith, Brody Karls and Isaac Smith earned honorable mention.
BHS girls Cayla Nielsen, Sophia Grantham and Danielle Thompson also received honorable mention from the state publication.
County baseball players recognized
Baseball players from Arlington, Blair and Fort Calhoun were recently presented Class B all-state honorable mention by the Omaha World-Herald for their work during the spring season.
Arlington's Trevor Smailys, Trent Borgmann, Ryan Arnett and Braden Rump were honored, as were Fort Calhoun's Justin Evans and Kaden Therkildsen.
Blair's Colin Quick, Jack Nielsen, AJ Bilslend and Dex Larsen also earned honorable mention.
— Staff reports
