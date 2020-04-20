The NSAA recently announced its Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association Academic All-State awards from the winter season.
Blair Bears, Fort Calhoun Pioneers and Arlington Eagles who displayed individual academic excellence, leadership and significant contributions in their activity were recognized.
Blair basketball players Sam Lawton, Luke Mathiesen, Makayla Baughman and Sophia Grantham were honored, as were wrestlers Hank Frost and Brody Karls.
Arlington wrestler Josh Miller received the academic award as did basketball players Aiden Foreman, Tanner Pittman, Jaidyn Spoon and Sarah Theiler. Mary Helms and Dillon Kim made the cut based on their work in the classroom and in speech.
Fort Calhoun basketball players Zach Faucher, Jayden Hunter, Kennedy Bradburn and Mackenzie Hansen represented their team with academic all-state honors, while Haley Albertson and John McKennan made the grades and the effort on the mat to represent their squad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.