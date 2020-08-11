Washington County athletes recently competed against statewide peers during the July 17-26 Cornhusker State Games.
Among the athletes were medalists, who won gold, silver and bronze in individual sports such as trapshooting, BMX freestyle, archery and golf.
Arlington trapshooters Sam Arnett and Wyatt Widman won medals alongside members of their Fremont Trapshooting Team at the Izaak Walton range in Lincoln. Arnett came out on top of a shoot-off to win the 24-25 yard individual handicap shoot, while earning bronze in the individual overall event with a 93-for-100 effort. He took silver in the 16-yard shoot, which also contributed to his overall bronze finish.
Widman, meanwhile, earned bronze in the junior overall event, taking out 47 of 50 targets. He was first in the sixth-grade category.
Cade Arnett of Arlington and Kaitlin Smith of Fort Calhoun also participated in Cornhusker State Games trapshooting, according to the Games' website.
In archery, Blair's Chauncey Wilkins shined with first place finishes in three Male Senior Traditional categories. Darby Anderson added a second-place finish in the indoor 450 round, while Fort Calhoun archer Brian Jennings did the same in the 750 round of the Bowhunter Freestyle category.
BMX rider Jacob Thiem of Kennard earned first in the pro division of the freestyle event. He was joined at the state games by his nephews, Jordyn Farfalla and Caden Butler, who claimed second and third, respectively, in the age 12 and younger category.
Young golfers Brock and Brody Deutschman, meanwhile, claimed the two-person scramble title for the age 8 and younger division. They also went 1-2 in the miniature golf competition with Brock earning the gold medal. Brody also added a bronze medal to his collection in track and field.
In pickleball, Laurel Derry earned two first-place finishes. She and doubles partner Rhonda Buckley won the women's event, while she and Rylan Little took first in mixed doubles. John Derry, meanwhile, claimed third place with his partner in the men's senior doubles event.
Daniel Cutler of Blair was a big track and field winner, claiming first in the men's age 65-69 50-meter dash. He also earned second in the 100 dash.
Fort Calhoun's Mike Huggenberger competed in cycling during the State Games, while Sandy and Mike Maryott participated in track and field throwing events. Ally and Lizzie Meyer of Arlington took part in swimming competition.
Note: To reveal more Washington County Cornhusker State Games individual and team results, please email sports@enterprisepub.com with your information.
