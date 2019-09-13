The Washington County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the 2019-20 budget Tuesday following a second public hearing.
The county approved a 10 percent property tax increase that will raise the levy just over a penny per $100 of valuation. The tax request will generate $12.98 million. The 2019-20 tax rate is 0.408063.
In the previous public hearing, Chairman Steve Dethlefs, District 1-Fort Calhoun, attributed the increase to a personnel cost increase, which was about $300,000, and the County Road 4 bonds, which is $392,793.
Available funds are also down $432,683.
The county's valuation is $3.2 billion for 2019-20, a 5 percent increase over the previous year.
