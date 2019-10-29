County residents wanting to rent their homes through sites such as Airbnb can now do so after the Washington County Board of Supervisors approved a text amendment to zoning regulations during its Oct. 22 meeting.
The board voted 6-1 to add the definition of “short-term lodging establishment” to county zoning regulations and add it as a conditional use in the residential zoning districts. Supervisor Steve Kruger, District 6-Arlington, voted against the amendment.
As part of the definition, an online-rented home shall not exceed more than two people per bedroom, regardless of the number of bedrooms in the home, and no more than 10 people would be allowed to stay the night at time. The home also cannot have more vehicles on the property than it has rooms.
Cathy Stephens of Fort Calhoun had proposed the text amendment to enable her to rent her home at 5009 County Road 39. She thanked both the planning commission and the county board for their time and effort to work to include her request in the zoning regulations and she felt the change was reasonable.
“However, I believe handcuffing us to two people per bedroom on a house that can clearly support more guests is a hit on our business,” she said.
Two adults don't go vacation without their kids, Stephens said. She asked that the sleeping guests be increased to three per room to accommodate families.
Kruger, who voted against the amendment, was concerned that — from what he could find — Washington County was the only county in the state establishing such a regulation.
“If we don't do this, if we don't do anything, what happens? Can people still rent out their property the way they want to?” he asked.
Kruger also questioned if renting a home for the short term is a commercial activity.
“If you ask most planners, it is a commercial land use,” Planning and Zoning Administrator Ryan Sullivan said. “I've said it's a commercial land use from the beginning.”
“Is it? Or is it just someone renting their house out?” he asked.
“We're the only county in the state that's going to start to try to regulate this, which I have a real problem,” he added. “I don't know how we're going to be able to enforce the 10 or anything like that at all ever. Are we going to go out there and count?”
County Attorney Scott Vander Schaaf said it is commercial activity.
“Renting your house is a completely action than what we're talking about,” he said. “That's covered by different statutes, governed by different rules than what we have here. It comes down to a situation for building codes and other things like that, at least the recommendation of 10 means we don't have to go in and inspect. People wouldn't necessarily have to change to adapt to ADA or other compliances issues.”
Vander Schaaf said the county can enforce zoning regulations and has on numerous occasions, which had led to a number of lawsuits.
The county also approved rezoning Stephens' property from A-1 to RA, which allows her to apply for a conditional use permit, which then can be reviewed.
Kruger also voted against the rezone.
