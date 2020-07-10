Washington County residents Doug and Teri Wolfe will host their annual Country Quilt Show and Garden Walk, featuring more than 100 quilts, extensive, groomed gardens, several unique crafts and refreshments.
This year's event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 18 at the Wolfes' acreage, 1709 County Road 21, Bennington. The event is free. However, it is dependent on weather. There is no alternative rain date.
The event draws quilt fans and garden lovers from near and far, with visitors coming from places like South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas. The Wolfes will have many quilts on display over the farm’s 10 acres, each showcased in unique and creative ways, hanging from fences, antique bed frames, draped over cattle panels and on various outbuildings.
Each year, a “featured quilter” is highlighted with a number of quilts from the individual on display. This year’s featured quilter will be Linda True. True became a lifelong quilter after making her first quilt with her grandmother’s help at the age of 6. After moving to Omaha in 1982, True, along with her neighbors, formed a quilt group and have been quilting together for 38 years.
For more information on how to feature a quilt, and for contact information and directions, search Facebook for Wolfe Country Quilt Show and Garden Walk.
