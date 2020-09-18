A new distribution center could bring nearly 300 jobs to Blair, according to an application for LB 840 funds, which will be discussed at 7 p.m. Tuesday during the Blair City Council meeting.
The agenda indicates the council will consider an application for DG Distribution Midwest, LLC for $424,000 forgivable loan for Project Emerald — an $85 million project for the construction of a new dry merchandise and perishable goods distribution center.
The description of the project listed on the application indicates the a Dollar General Corporation entity is considering acquiring an approximately 85-acre site in Blair to establish the distribution center. It will serve current and future stores within a multi-state region. The company expects to select the preferred location in the third quarter of this year.
According to the application, the center would create 300 full-time equivalent positions within three years of receiving its certificate of occupancy.
Though the location has not yet been announced, it is expected to be within city limits. A second LB 840 application by the City of Blair, indicates the city is seeking funding to purchase 13.18 acres of land for the extension of 10th Street from the intersection of 10th and Wilbur streets “to serve the surrounding industrial area, particularly Project Emerald and to allow industrial traffic to enter and exit from Highway 75 and the future bypass.”
