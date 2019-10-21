Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms. High 53F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.