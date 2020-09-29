The Blair City Council took the first steps in the process to improve Hollow Road from South Creek to 25th Street.
Hollow Road, on Blair's southern edge, is “uneven at best” and the city has received a number of request from residents on the north side of the road to address the issue.
“Unfortunately, without any right of way it makes it very challenging for our public works department staff to be able to do very much out there,” Public Works Director Al Schoemaker said.
The council approved an agreement with JEO Engineering for $9,635 for development of right-of-way tracts.
The city is proposing 66-foot right of ways — 33 feet from center each direction. Once the surveying is complete, the city can move forward with appraisals and right of way acquisition.
“This will take a few years to get through this and eventually the city council will need to make some decisions as to what kind of road we're looking for the new Hollow Road for the long term and permanent maintenance of that roadway — whether it's going to stay a secondary road or if it's going to be paved with storm sewer,” Schoemaker said.
Just a gravel road could cost the city $300,000.
You're talking some very serious money to improve the road,” Schoemaker said. said.
City to develop EPA emergency water plan
The City of Blair must meet an new EPA requirement for all public water systems that serve more than 3,300 people to develop a new emergency response plan. The plan is due by June 1.
The work on a such a plan is extensive, Schoemaker said.
The city council approved an agreement with JEO Engineering for $22,200 to assist Schoemaker in developing the plan.
The EPA is not providing any funding for the mandate.
Ordinance to vacate right of way approved
The council approved an ordinance to vacate a portion of right of way along 17th Street between State and Park streets and on State Street from 17th to 16th streets.
By vacating the right of way, the city hopes to make a vacant city-owned property more sellable.
The property was the site of the former water treatment plant, which was demolished in 2018.
