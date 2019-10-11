A request from a new business owner to establish a one-way alley from 14th to 15th streets between Washington and Front streets was tabled Tuesday by the Blair City Council to allow neighbors to be notified about the potential change.
Michael and Jennifer Christensen, owners of Gotta Get Some Coffee, plan to open a drive-through shop in the building at 1406 Washington St. The building has previously been used as a coffee shop, tattoo parlor and hot dog stand.
Part of the Christensens' request includes the installation of a ground-loop sensor in the alley directly behind the building to alert employees when someone has pulled up to the ordering board.
Green said approximately 15 to 20 years ago, the council authorized the use of the alley, but didn't restrict it to one way traffic.
“We were just a little concerned with that ground-loop sensor being in there now and people pulling in on that side whether that would create some confusion,” Assistant City Administrator Phil Green told the council.
The proposal is for one-way traffic for the first 190 feet of the alley west from 14th Street. The remaining portion of the alley would still provide two-way traffic around Cubby's. Signs would be posted to alert drivers of the one-way traffic.
Green said neighbors had not yet been notified, prompting the council to table the issue until its Oct. 22 meeting.
Second reading of median use ordinance tabled
The second reading of a proposed ordinance to keep people from standing on roadway medians for purposes other than safety was tabled Tuesday by the Blair City Council.
The council was split 3-3 to table the reading. Mayor Rich Hansen broke the tie, voting yes.
Council members Chris Jensen, Kevin Hall and Marty Shepard voted against the motion, while Brad Andersen, Frank Wolff and Mindy Rump voted for it.
Council members Jon Stewart, who proposed the ordinance, and Kevin Willis were absent.
In an email to the Enterprise, Stewart said he asked for the second reading to be tabled.
“It was disappointing to gear that the three against did not honor that request, and tried to kill this piece of safety legislation without a full vote of the people's representatives,” Stewart said. “Many times over the years, this type of request has been made by council members including these three. I and others, including them, have always honored that request in the past.
Council member Kevin Hall said he felt the council didn't need to wait on the ordinance.
“I voted against tabling it and I voted against it on the first reading,” he said. “I don’t believe we need this as we've only had one incident in Blair at this time. The city attorney made it clear to me that we have other ordinances on the books already to handle this kind of action.”
Jensen and Shepard did not respond to requests for comment.
To pass on second reading, an ordinance needs at least five votes. The council will take up the issue at its Oct. 22 meeting.
Stewart proposed the ordinance after witnessing a group of people standing on the median and walking in and out of traffic asking for donations at the intersection of 19th and Washington streets.
While the walking in and out of traffic is a violation of the city's jaywalking ordinance, Stewart was concerned about the people also standing on the median and asked that an ordinance be drafted.
"The median is for safety issues and with what we had recently, I'm very adamant about supporting this," Stewart said at the council's Sept. 24 meeting. "It's just one more tool to keep people off of the median who probably shouldn't be there."
